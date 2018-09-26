Under The Jail Mode: ATL Rapper Columbia BT Caught Moving $4M In Cocaine

Over the weekend, a former Atlanta rapper and another man were arraigned and face drug trafficking charges. According to reports, Tommie “Columbia BT” Walker and Juan Carlos Garcia-Martinez were caught allegedly attempting to move $4,000,000 in cocaine in what appears to be a multi-state operation.

Tommie Walker — also known as “Columbia BT” — and Juan Carlos Garcia-Martinez were arraigned on Friday. They face federal charges of drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

“These defendants were allegedly part of a multi-state drug distribution scheme that transported and distributed cocaine worth approximately $4 million,” said U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak. “Thanks to the work of law enforcement in Georgia, South Carolina and Colorado, this drug enterprise is now history.”

According to Pak, the investigation started in August 2017.

Pak said Walker is accused of operating a warehouse in the Atlanta area where he received shipments of cocaine hidden in tractor-trailers from Colorado. The cocaine would then be distributed throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Garcia-Martinez is alleged to be a co-conspirator.

During the investigation, officers seized more than 135 kilograms of cocaine — valued at more than $4 million. They also confiscated more than $220,000 in cash.

Columbia BT is facing conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine charges. Garcia-Martinez, and another man, Samuel Anchondo-Galaviz, face conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine charges each.

