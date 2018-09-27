Dancers In Teyana Taylor’s “WTP” Vid Will Get Paid After Getting Stiffed

Teyana Taylor found herself having to correct a situation between a longtime associate and dancers in a recent video of hers. Dancers who appeared in the “WTP” video say they were not paid, and all signs point to the fact that the talent coordinator for the shoot failed to compensate talent.

Page Six reports:

“In July I was contracted by Derek Auguste to dance in her video” for the song “WTP,” a dancer in the project exclusively said.

But at the shoot, “We waited for hours in the basement at the Museum of Sex. We had to do our own makeup, bring our own costumes, and they gave us a huge box of cold pizza for the 10 of us.”

The dancer further said that the troupe was never paid. A source close to Taylor told us that the singer wrote a check to Auguste’s company so he could pay the hoofers, but Auguste never did.

Auguste did not return numerous requests for comment.

Taylor’s mother, Nikki, told the outlet that they’ll be taking care of the dancers and their fee.

“We are flabbergasted that he would do anything like this,” She said. “We presented the check for his services. We’re going to go ahead and recut another check to those kids because it’s not their fault.”

Good on Teyana Taylor for making things right.

Photo: WENN