‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D. Lee Working On An Old School Hip-Hop Comedy

Like millions of us, Malcolm D. Lee has an affinity for old school Hip-Hop music and culture. Now that his latest film Night School is about to hit theaters, the Queens, New York filmmaker is focusing on a comedy based around the most beloved era in Hip-Hop.

According to Deadline, Malcolm D. Lee is working with Universal on a new project called Real Talk which centers around an old school rapper who’s on a mission to reunite his group from yesteryear in an effort to reclaim the number one spot that they held back in the day.

No word on who’s being targeted to star in said movie but Radha Blank has been confirmed to be penning the film with Lee of course directing and producing the project under his Blackmailed Productions company.

While details are scarce at this point Malcolm D. Lee has had a successful history when it comes to Black comedy movies. He’s been the man behind the success of films like Undercover Brother, The Best Man and Universal’s surprise smash shit, Girls Trip.

Photo: WENN.com