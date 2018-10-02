XXXTentacion “Moonlight,” Kevin Gates “Adding Up” & More | Daily Visuals 10.1.18

It’s been almost four months since XXXTentacion was shot and killed in his hometown of Miami, Florida and though he’s not with us anymore his music is keeping his legacy alive.

Today, his fans get to see him live once again in his visual to “Moonlight” where X keeps himself isolated in a social gathering in the woods where the moon becomes the club lights and the dumpster fires create the kind of ambiance that you can’t find at Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Kevin Gates meanwhile hosts an underground fight club that’s lining his pockets something serious in his clip to “Adding Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Nasty C featuring A$AP Ferg, Arin Ray, and more.

XXXTENTACION – “MOONLIGHT”

KEVIN GATES – “ADDING UP”

NASTY C FT. A$AP FERG – “KING”

NAO FT. SIR – “MAKE IT OUT ALIVE”

ARIN RAY – “OLD SCHOOL”

YUNGEEN ACE FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “WANTED”

SOCIAL HOUSE FT. LIL YACHTY – “MAGIC IN THE HAMPTONS”

DOM KENNEDY – “BRENDA’S BABY”

—

Photo: Instagram