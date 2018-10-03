Samuel L. Jackson Found ‘Pulp Fiction’ x Brett Kavanaugh Mashup “Funny As Hell”, Takes Shot At Brett Kavanaugh

Last weeks Senate Judicial hearing where embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh angrily defended himself produced many hilarious memes. It’s one video-in particular where a certain character from the film Pulp Fiction that has instantly become a hit.

During the eye-opening hearing, Senate Republicans hired a sex crimes lawyer Rachel Mitchell to-ask both accuser Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh questions about her allegations against him. Republicans hid behind Mitchell opting to let the lawyer ask Ford questions they prepared before subsequently returning to the norm and taking the lead when it came to praising the “choir boy.”

Not many were pleased watching Republicans pretty much pitch Kavanaugh softballs. They didn’t ask any hard-hitting questions after Kavanaugh’s emphatic reading of his prepared statement where he hilariously professed his love for beer. He also showed he doesn’t have the temperament to hold a seat on the highest court on the land by expressing partisan views calling Senate Democrats actions “revenge for the Clintons.”

Well, a filmmaker who goes by the Twitter handle @ohboyson found someone who could have done the cross-examination of Kavanaugh a hell of a lot better than anyone on the Senate Judiciary Committee. That person was none other than the bible quote using hitman Jules Winnfield played by Samuel L. Jackson from Tarantino classic film Pulp Fiction. The brilliant blend of the movie and certain parts of the Kavanaugh’s hearing work flawlessly together.

Check out the big brain on Brett pic.twitter.com/3nH4hxENzI — oscarboyson (@ohboyson) September 28, 2018

The blend was so good that Jackson shared the video saying it was “funny as hell” and still managed throw a shot at the Supreme Court nominee adding “there’s nothing funny about his lying fratboy ass!!!”

Funny as hell, but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!! https://t.co/rSHcrMzMUM — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 28, 2018

Mr. Jackson said no lies in his tweet. We can always count on him to keep all the way real on issues that matter. Samuel Jackson must be protected at all costs.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty