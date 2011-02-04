CLOSE
Funkmaster Flex Arrested Again For Allegedly Assaulting Another Woman

Funkmaster Flex was arrested today after a Westchester woman accused the NY Hot 97 radio personality of pushing her, breaking her phone and leaving harrassing messages.

According to TMZ, Flex was arrested and arraigned after having left the scene of the alleged incident.

Released on $500, Flex, whose real name is Aston Taylor,  received a restraining order, and will appear at a hearing later this month.

Having a record of beating up women, in 2002 he was charged for choking and assaulting  fellow radio personality Stef Lova.

Flex eventually copped out to a lesser charge of harassment.

It looks as if  “DJ Ike Turner” strikes again.

