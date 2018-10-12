Massa We Sick?: T.I. Calls Kanye A Sambo For White House Minstrel Show

Yesterday (Oct. 11), was an embarrassing day for Hip-Hop and Kanye West (the latter just doesn’t know it, yet). T.I. was so disturbed by Yeezy’s minstrel-like performance in the Oval Office that he went as far as calling him a “sambo.”

But really that is just one word people will focus on due to its racial connotations. Tip went all the way off.

“Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics,” read parts of Tip’s caption on Instagram. “Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive,disgraceful,

Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.”

T.I. revealed that West had actually invited him to attend yesterday’s show, but he’s glad he passed. The Atlanta rapper called what he and the rest of the world witnessed “ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level” as well as “vile, weak, & inconsiderate” to “our people.”

But where is the lie?

Peep the full spiel below.

—

Photo: Getty