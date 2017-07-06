Jay-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.” Video Released On Youtube

Jay-Z fans who have yet to subscribe to Tidal can get now enjoy a piece of the 4:44 album for free. “The Story of O.J.” video has been released to Youtube.

Prior to this only Tidal users had access to the politically charged visual. On July 5 Hov’s Youtube account uploaded the song for public consumption. Throughout the four minute plus piece, Jay details the deep roots of racism in America via vintage cartoons depicting African Americans as Sambos.

In an exclusive interview with iHeartRadio, the RocNation mogul explained the meaning behind the song.

“‘The Story of OJ’ is really a song about we as a culture, having a plan, how we’re gonna push this forward,” he said. “We all make money, and then we all lose money, as artists especially. But how, when you have some type of success, to transform that into something bigger.”

Jay has lightly touched on racial relations in the past (“So picture me letting these clowns nitpick at me / Paint me like a picaninny”) but this a very courageous effort considering his elite status.

Peep the video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo: screen cap