Starz Signs 50 Cent To Multiyear Project Deal

Even after all the drama and public bickering between 50 Cent and Starz, it seems like business will always outweigh personal conflicts.

Yesterday Starz announced that they had signed Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to a new multi-year deal that will allow Fif to continue to will continue to develop new scripted and unscripted projects exclusively for the network through his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. Not bad for someone who constantly takes his employers to task on social media.

But regardless of how crazy things got in the past, the cable network couldn’t deny the results that 50 got them and rewarded him with a extension. Both 50 and Starz CEO/President Chris Albrecht knew that at the end of the day they needed each other.

“When I sat down with Chris and walked him through my plans for G-Unit Film & Television going forward, he let me know I was essentially requesting the biggest deal in premium cable history. I am excited to announce that we’ve made that partnership between myself, G-Unit Film & Television and Starz/Lionsgate and we will continue our proven track record of breaking records and delivering unique content for audiences around the world…..Get The Strap,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Starz CEO & President Chris Albrecht added, “Both on screen and off, Curtis has proven that he can deliver content that our viewers want to watch. He is the real deal, and we have given him a real deal, with what I believe to be among the most significant deals to date for an Executive Producer in premium television. We’re pleased to expand our relationship and consider this the beginning of many new and exciting ventures to come.”

Now that 50’s officially done acting on Power thanks to the death of his character, Kenan, he’ll have more time on his hands to come up with other crime drama series and possibly act in them as well. But that doesn’t mean he’s completely done with the smash Starz series as the new deal guarantees that he’ll still have a hand in executive producing the series and will make his directorial debut in season six. It also guarantees that the G-Unit general will serve as an executive producer on any future seasons of the series as well as any extensions of the “Power” universe on the big or small screen.

While many questioned 50’s antics and actions over the years when dealing with Starz with many fearing he’d get fired from the network, the end result seems to demonstrate that he actually knew what he was doing. Go figure.

—

Photo: Starz