50 Cents Says Starz Is Blaming Him For POWER Leaks, Allegedly

50 Cent and his brewing feud with the Starz cable network took a new turn over the weekend with the Queens rapper and actor using his favorite social media vehicle to throw a shot. The executive producer of the hit series POWER claims that the network is allegedly accusing him of leaking episodes of the show to the Internet.

Fif took the shot at Starz via his Instagram page, adding to the weeks of tension that is apparently growing between the entities. The ever-mischievous 50 Cent didn’t exactly implicate himself in the leaks, but he did throw in a slick devil emoji in the post as if to suggest it wouldn’t be beyond his scope.

“STARZ thinks I leaked my own show, [devil emoji] anyway if you have on demand catch POWER tonight 12:00AM. If not Sunday 9:00PM it is LOL,” 50 wrote.

Last month, 50 threw a shot at Starz over his suggestion that the network isn’t properly promoting the show. No comment has come yet from the executives at Starz but one would think that both sides realize they have a cash cow on their hands.

But things can’t be too bad over at Starz with 50 promoting the series as often as he can via his Instagram page after his initial jab at Starz.

—

Photo: Instagram