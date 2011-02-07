B.O.B. Performs “Airplanes” On Delta Flight [Video]



Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight were treated to an impromptu performance this weekend when B.O.B. took to the mic to perform his hit single.

The Grammy nominee was on a flight to L.A. when he took to the loud speaker and performed “Airplanes.”

The Atlanta emcee is up for five Grammys including “Best Rap Album and will hit the stage Sunday with Bruno Mars and Janelle Monae.

Check out B.O.B.’s performance of “Airplanes” below.