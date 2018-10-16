Simone Biles Cooks USA Gymnastics Chief For Anti-Kaepernick & Nike Stance

The entire world flipped on Nike after the company threw its support behind Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign that truly got under the skin of folks who misunderstood the purpose of his protests. Simone Biles found herself in the middle of the ongoing debate after she blasted USA Gymnastics President Mary Bono for putting her criticism of Nike out to the public and praising the military, proving she too missed the point of Kap’s kneeling during the National Anthem.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Bono, who is serving as the interim president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, shared a photo of a pair of Nike golf shoes and the caption explained whose side she’s on perfectly.

“Playing in a charity golf tournament raising money for our Special Forces operators and their families. Unfortunately had these shoes in my bag. Luckily I had a marker in my bag too,” the caption read.

Biles quoted a photo of the tweet, adding in the caption, “Mouth drop. [D]on’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.”

Check out the tweets below.

*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything https://t.co/cYQizcjywn — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 13, 2018

Photo: WENN