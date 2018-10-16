U Mad?: Melania Trump PR Flack Calls For Boycott Of T.I. Due To Stripper Lookalike

Melania Trump, the self-called most bullied person in the world, has a beef with T.I. The Africa-visiting First Lady, well actually her PR rep, is calling for a boycott of T.I. after the rapper posted a video of a lookalike stripping in the White House.

On October 12, T.I. shared the above clip with the caption “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” on Twitter. T.I. is seen in what looks like the Oval Office while a woman that looks a lot like Melania Trump is seen busting it open. Just in case you can’t make the connection, the stripper is also rocking the same “I Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket that Melania admitted she used to troll the media.

The clip itself is a promotional video for T.I. just released new album, Dime Trap.

The Associated Press reports that Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, is calling for a boycott of the rapper.

Yeah, good luck with that. We’re not going to act like the woman in the video wasn’t objectified, though. But we will point out the irony of Team Trump having a beef considering Donald Trump’s…existence. The trolls got trolled.

