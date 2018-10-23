Dallas Cowboys’ Terrance Williams Accused Of Assaulting IG Model, Player Denies Incident

Injured Dallas Cowboys player Terrance Williams is at the center of an alleged incident between him and a well-known Instagram personality who accused the player of being indirectly involved in an assault. Nicole Zavala claims she was forcefully removed from a Miami hotel room over the weekend and showed off her injuries that has prompted police to investigate.

The Miami Beach Police Dept. is investigating Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams over a hotel room altercation with a popular Instagram model … TMZ Sports has learned.

According to the police report, cops were called to the Fontainebleau Hotel on Saturday morning about an incident involving Williams and Nicole Zavala, whose racy IG page has more than 200k followers.

Zavala told cops she met Williams — who’s currently out with a foot injury — at a nightclub and went back to his room. But while there, Zavala claims a verbal altercation took place and she was asked to leave.

Zavala says she protested — but Williams called a friend over to physically escort her out. The friend allegedly grabbed her by the arm and put her in the hallway. TMZ Sports obtained a photo of Zavala’s alleged injuries.

In a story update, Williams’ attorney issued a statement saying that Zavala’s claims are false and that eyewitnesses would be able to clear his name. He also added that their side is fully cooperating with the investigation.

