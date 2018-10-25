Amara La Negra Comes To Defense ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Sista Spice

Dancehall star and #LHHATL cast member Spice had the internets talking when she debuted her new lighter skin tone. While many questioned the move she did to shed light on colorism and to help promote her new single “Black Hypocrisy” she has gained an ally in fellow Love & Hip Hop star Amara La Negra.

Speaking with TMZ exclusively, Amara La Negra let the world know she is Spice’s corny and supports her decision to do “white face” to promote her album because she believes Spice had a “noble purpose and executed it brilliantly.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star also understands where Spice is coming from being that she had to deal with colorism herself on her show. Things got tense when fellow cast member Young Hollywood told Amara to get a new look and wasn’t feeling her afro. He was immediately dragged up and down on the internet and receiving death threats for even taking it there.

Per TMZ:

“Amara tells TMZ, the haters who have lashed out at Spice are all wet for attacking Spice over a photo that was designed to mock those who believe light-skinned African American women are more beautiful than their dark-skinned counterparts.”

Well, one thing is definitely certain Spice has folks attention on the matter whether it be jokes or those who are taking her message seriously. You can watch Amara La Negra speaking on Spice with TMZ in the video clip below.

