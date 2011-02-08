Drake Pushes Back R&B Mixtape

Drake Shelves R&B Mixtape to Focus on ‘Take Care’

Drake posted on his blog last night to update fans on his current moves and what’s coming up next.

The follow-up to his platinum debut, Thank Me Later was supposed to come behind his R&B mixtape, It’s Never Enough, but Drake is ready to get to work on the new album now. No release date is scheduled for Take Care but Drizzy sounds more confident than ever.