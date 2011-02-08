Drake Pushes Back R&B Mixtape

Drake Shelves R&B Mixtape to Focus on ‘Take Care’
Drake posted on his blog last night to update fans on his current moves and what’s coming up next.
The follow-up to his platinum debut, Thank Me Later was supposed to come behind his R&B mixtape, It’s Never Enough, but Drake is ready to get to work on the new album now. No release date is scheduled for Take Care but Drizzy sounds more confident than ever.
“I have decided that I am going to push (back) “It’s Never Enough” and focus completely on delivering Take Care to you all. I feel like my mind is truly ready to make this next album NOW and I don’t want that feeling to escape me.”
He continues, “OVO gang is all smiles and 40 is making some of the best music I have heard in my entire career. I am in the airport right now headed to LA to meet up with Boi 1da tonight. Its all feeling right.”
