Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors Are Basically Computer-Generated AI Players

Monday night (Oct. 29), Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors lit the Chicago Bulls up with the shooting guard slash small forward tieing an NBA record for threes in the first half. Thompson was on fire NBA Jam style, hitting 10 threes with his squad scoring 92 points in the half.

Yahoo! Sports reports:

There was little debate that Klay Thompson had opened the 2018-19 NBA season in a major slump. Entering Monday shooting just 5-of-36 from 3-point range, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard had yet to make more than one 3-pointer in a game.

So, naturally, Thompson opened the Warriors’ game against the Bulls with 22 points in the first quarter and enough made 3-pointers to top not just his season-high, but his season total. Then he finished the first half with 36 points and 10 threes made, tying an NBA record.

And finally, he reached 14 3-pointers made to break his teammate Steph Curry’s NBA record for 3-pointers in a game.

In the end, Thompson ended the game with 52 points in helping his team crush the Bulls 149-124.

Gonna be a long season for anyone hoping to dethrone this scoring machine of a team.

