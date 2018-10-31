Disney & Marvel Rumored To Be Giving The Winter Soldier & Falcon A Limited Series

Disney is coming for that number one streaming spot currently held by Netflix and to do so they’re going to be banking on a few new Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff shows.

Just a few weeks after it came out that they were working on developing a show featuring Scarlett Witch and Loki, Variety is now reporting that Marvel cooking up a limited series that will feature the superhero tandem of The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie). Though Disney and Marvel both declined comment for the report, Variety also says that Empire writer/co-producer Malcolm Spellman has been tapped to pen the rumored series.

We’re not sure if any of these upcoming shows are pre or post-Infinity War but it will be interesting to see how Disney and Marvel go about giving these characters more depth. Sure the Winter Soldier is a fan favorite character in the MCU but many, many fans can take or leave Falcon. Maybe a new show can help Falcon with his popularity. Maybe not.

The news comes on the heels of Netflix announcing its cancelations of both Iron Fist (we saw that coming) and Luke Cage (that shocked everyone). While the general consensus is that those moves were made to bring them into the Disney streaming fold, nothing is guaranteed to happen and we may have very well seen the last of Harlem’s hero. We just hope that Netflix gives us one more season of Daredevil because the season finale of season 3 left us on a hell of a setup for season 4.

What do you think? Are you excited at all about Disney’s roll of the dice Marvel series or should they have remained dust in the wind? Let us know.

Photo: WENN.com