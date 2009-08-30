Run-DMC To Be Honored Today With Their Own Street

“The Kings,” Run-DMC will be honored today in their hometown of Hollis, Queens as a street renaming and dedication will take place in honor of the three from 11a.m. – 4p.m.

Composed of Joseph Simmons as “Run,” Darryl McDaniels as “DMC” and Jason Mizel as “Jam Master Jay,” the trio is famed for crossing rock and rap in the music industry with hits like “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith. They were inducted, by rapper Eminem, into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in April.

A petition was submitted by New York’s Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council earlier this year to local councilors in order to create a memory for the legendary Hip-Hop group. Think of it as the hood’s version of a Hollywood Star on the Walk Of Fame.

Located on the corner of 205th Street and Hollis Avenue, the street will now be dubbed

“Run-DMC JMJ Way.” It will be in commemoration of the group’s DJ, Jam Master Jay, who was murdered in Jamaica, Queens in October 2002, a case that is still unsolved.

Councilman Leroy G. Comrie, a representative for the area of Hollis who sponsored the legislation, noted that McDaniels had contributed memorabilia to the proposed establishment of a Hollis Hip-Hop Museum which was once home to the Hollis Famous Burger.

Run-DMC have been pioneers in numerous ways as a rap act including crossing over to world-wide audiences and acting in movies that helped to catapult the genre of Hip-Hop and tore the door down for future acts such as LL Cool J, Ice Cube, 50 Cent, and Nas.

In related news, Jam Master Jay’s protégé 50 Cent, will be releasing a documentary entitled Two Turntables And A Microphone. The film will dissect Jay’s death and celebrate his life and feature interviews with Onyx, Rev-Run, Russell Simmons and others. The film premiered back in June 2008 at the 9th Annual Hollywood Black Film Festival at the Writers Guild Theater.

The release of Two Turntables And A Microphone hasn’t been determined but is scheduled to hit stores by early next year.