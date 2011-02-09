Inside Kanye West’s VMan Magazine Cover [Photos]



More details on Kanye West’s upcoming Vman Magazine cover have been released including an inside look at the rapper’s cover shoot.

As previously reported, West will be featured in the fashion magazine’s March issue “putting his money where his mouth is”, literally.

The cover, shot by style icon Karl Lagerfeld, features an authentic dollar bill hanging out of the rapper’s mouth for readers who score one of the limited edition covers.

One out of 10 covers have the real money, the others a picture of a $100 bill.

Check out pictures and video of Kanye West’s VMan magazine cover shoot below.

