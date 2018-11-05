Finesse Game Strong: Fake GOP Black Twitter User Scams MAGA Nuts Out Of $150K

A Black woman on Twitter pretended to be a member of the Republican Party and proudly touted a MAGA hat online to show her solidarity with other Black folks walking away from the Democratic Party. It has since come out that the whole post was nothing but a troll scam, with the woman collecting $150,000 via GoFundMe before the page was shut down.

The Daily Dot writes:

A Chicago-based student says the idea of supporting President Donald Trump makes her “skin crawl.” But that isn’t stopping her from posing as a Trump supporter, “Make America Great Again” bucket hat and all, in a ploy to rack up sympathy—and more importantly, donations—from actual conservatives.

The 19-year-old, who identified herself to the Daily Dot as Karen, is effectively leading a double life on her own Twitter timeline. She retweets indiscriminately, sometimes sharing the tweets of outraged pro-“MAGA” users and sometimes sharing the tweets of people calling her “ugly” or the N-word because they believe she turned her back on other Black Americans.

It’s all in the name of trolling, and it all started when she tweeted a selfie last week showing herself wearing the “MAGA” hat.

“I will not hide any longer,, the left has made us feel as if us black republicans should hide!! but not anymore!! #BlacksForTrump #WalkAway #maga,” Karen wrote on Oct. 27.

The outlet adds that Karen was able to fleece $150,000 from the bleeding heart conservatives thirsty to have a Negro support their cause, perhaps in a bid to replace Kanye West leaving the idea of MAGA on the back burner for now.

I will not hide any longer,, the left has made us feel as if us black republicans should hide!! but not anymore!! #BlacksForTrump #WalkAway #maga pic.twitter.com/YA0hnarxaY — reformed republican (@chckpeas) October 27, 2018

The page has since been taken down and Karen seems to be fine with her finesse game as evidenced by her active and public Twitter page.

if you’re going to write about me without my permission you can at least tag me 🙂 https://t.co/2mCmnNdlNy — reformed republican (@chckpeas) November 5, 2018

Photo: @chckpeas