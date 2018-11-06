Nicki Minaj Makes History As First Female Artist To Chart 100 Songs On Billboard

Cardi B may be the hottest female rapper in the game today, but her rival Nicki Minaj continues to make history regardless of popularity.

According to Billboard, the Pink Friday rapper became the first woman in music history to land 100 tracks on Billboard Hot 100 chart when Tyga’s Nicki featured track “Dip” debuted at 83 on the Billboard charts. Well, that’s impressive considering that the only other artists to land triple digits on the charts have been Lil Wayne, Drake, Elvis, and the cast of Glee (remember when they were the hottest thing on the planet back in the day?)

From Billboard:

Minaj boasts 17 Hot 100 top 10s, the most among female rappers. She has hit a No. 2 high with “Anaconda” in 2014 and most recently ranked in the top 10 as featured, with Murda Beatz, on 6ix9ine’s “FEFE,” which reached No. 3 in August.

Minaj has earned all 100 of her Hot 100 entries this decade. She first entered the list as featured on Lil Wayne’s “Knockout,” which debuted at its No. 44 peak on the chart dated Feb. 20, 2010.

While Cardi B might be the most sought-after female rapper in the game today, she really has her work cut out for her if she wants to eclipse the overall career of the current Queen rapper. But hey, anything’s possible.

Photo: WENN