Dirty Money “LoveLOVE Vs. HateLOVE” Mixtape [Download]

Dirty Money’s New Mixtape
Whether you need a soundtrack for you V-day rendezvousm , or are looking to be occupied on this February 14th, there’s plenty of music released today to fullfil your need. N
o exception to that is Dirty Money’s latest mixtape LoveLOVE Vs. HateLOVE.
The mixtape features 14 cuts, including a few tracks off of their album Last Train To Paris.
1. Intro
2. Yeah You Would
3. Sade
4. Yesterday ft. Chris Brown
5. A$$ On The Floor
6. Looking For Love ft. Usher
7. Private Entertainer ft. Rick Ross
8. Rollercoaster
9. Change
10. Make Love To You
11. I Know ft. Wiz Khalifa & Chris Brown
12. Shades ft. Lil Wayne and Justin Timberlake
13. Last Night Pt.2
14. Utopia
