Swizz Beatz To Auction Original Painting For Charity

Swizz Beatz continues to put on for the culture and for the people. One of his original works will benefit the children in need.

TMZ is reporting the super producer made an appearance recently on Raq’s Rants. The late night show finds TMZ’s Raquel Harper on a one on one basis with today’s biggest celebrities. During their talk, the two discussed his newest LP Poison while they painted which is one of Swizz’s other loves.

He crafted an abstract oil painting done by hand that incorporates every color in the rainbow. The back is signed “SWIZZ BEATZ 2018” with the year in the middle of a heart shape. Raquel’s creation was far more primitive with two stick figures that represent Swizz and his incarcerated comrade DMX.

His piece is currently on auction with all proceeds going to The Children’s Rights Organization, which is a national watchdog organization on behalf of abused and neglected children in the U.S. His affinity for the arts should be a shock to his core following. Over the last few years the “Uproar” producer has become an art influencer via his own works and curating programs alongside Bacardi Rum for the “No Commission” campaign which promotes the works of artists alongside music performances.

You can bid on the painting here. Starting price is $5,000.00.

—

Photo: BET Networks / Raq’s Rants