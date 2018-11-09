Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Welcome ‘Miracle’ Daughter After Secret Surrogacy

Congrats are in order for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, as the couple just welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. The famed actress and new mom hit Instagram to share the great news.

“A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾,” she wrote. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

In the accompanying photos (above), Union and Wade are all smiles as they bond with their newborn daughter. Wade reposted the photos to his own account, writing in part:

Union previously revealed she’s suffered from some very real fertility issues, confessing to the world in her 2017 memoir that she’s had eight or nine miscarriages. She has been diagnosed with adenomyosis, a thickening of the uterus that occurs when endometrial tissue moves into the uterus’ outer muscular walls, Cleveland Clinic reports. So, their baby girl is a “miracle” baby indeed.

Congrats to their beautiful family.

Photo: Getty