Not So Fast Partner: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Tops ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PS4 October Sales

Hold your horses Red Dead Redemption 2, despite being the topic of discussion on video game Twitter and breaking records, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was king on the PS4 console in October.

No single-player campaign, no problem apparently.

The purely multiplayer experience that is Black Ops 4 had itself a great month of October on the PS4 console. PlayStation revealed via its blog the top 10 games downloaded on the console with the Activision’s shooter grabbing the number one spot, Rockstar Games’ epic western Red Dead Redemption 2 right behind it and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey rounding out the top 3. There were some surprises as well with EA’s shooter Battlefield 1 finding new life landing in the fifth spot thanks to recently released free content for the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey FIFA 19 Battlefield 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 Soul Calibur VI Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood WWE 2K19

Other factors that may have contributed to Black Ops 4 topping sales could be the lure of exclusive content coming to PS4 owners first as well as the new battle royale mode Blackout. We won’t be surprised if Red Dead Redemption 2 eventually gallops past the shooter when PlayStation reveals November sales. But don’t expect Black Ops 4 to drop out of the top 3 no time soon. With tons of new content on the way and the holidays quickly approaching the game will have legs taking well into the next year as one of the consoles best-selling titles.

—

Photo: Activision / Treyarch