RZA & Alamo Drafthouse Join Forces To Open Kung Fu Themed Bar

It is shaping up to be quite the year for the Wu-Tang Clan as the crew is in the midst of a world tour in support of the 25th anniversary of their debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chamber). RZA, the “Abbot” of the Clan, has partnered with high-end movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse for a new concept bar set to open on New York’s Staten Island AKA Shaolin.

Movie Web reports:

On Staten Island’s very first official Wu-Tang Clan Day and the 25th anniversary of the rap masterpiece Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA are proud to unveil plans for The Flying Guillotine, a kung fu-inspired bar concept. The Flying Guillotine is set to be located in the upcoming Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island in late 2019. Says RZA.

“It’s an extreme pleasure to be partnering with Alamo Drafthouse on their Staten Island location. When I first visited Alamo Drafthouse in 2004, I was blown away by the food, drink, and service that accompanied a slew of cool, genre and time-crossing films. The kung fu film selection was my favorite, and the opportunity to see these classics once again on a large screen returned me back to my youth.”

Serving an extensive menu of themed cocktails, spirits, and collaboration beers created by RZA and Alamo Drafthouse’s beverage director Bill Norris, The Flying Guillotine will also include a video store offering free rentals from an exhaustive collection of titles (including martial arts classics personally approved by RZA), as well as an archive of memorabilia and posters that cover the vast span of kung fu film history. Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island will also feature monthly screenings of martial arts classics with after-parties at The Flying Guillotine.

Check out RZA giving a virtual 360-degree tour of The Flying Guillotine in the clip below.

The space will be open to the public in late 2019.

Photo: WENN