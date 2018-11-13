The Game Takes To IG To Explain Why California Wildfires May Be Connected To The Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting

With conspiracy theories running rampant in the age of Trump, it looks like The Game has come up with one of his own.
While brush fires are nothing new in California, Chuck Taylor seems to believe that this latest one that’s engulfing the golden state was begun in order to distract everyone from the mass shooting that left 13 dead at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks last week (Nov. 7). Taking to his Instagram page with a video of the raging fire, Game captioned the post with:
#PrayForUs#Calabasas 🔥 power out, barely any phone service, neighbors gone (my good white people be outta there boy) 🚶🏼♂️💨 fuckin phone on 8% & this shit headed straight for us. I can’t abandon the fort tho !!!! Gotta hold it down #RNS[BUT AYE, YOU KNOW I’M SMART & ALWAYS LOOK AT THE ENTIRE PICTURE…. LOWKEY GOT A FEELING THIS FIRE WAS STARTED BY SOMEONE OR SOMEONE(S) TO DIVERT ATTENTION FROM THE MASS SHOOTING IN THOUSAND OAKS 2 DAYS AGO]#STAYWOKE.
Well, we guess anything’s possible.
Whether or not someone started a mass fire to take away attention from the mass murder committed by former Marine David Long is anyone’s guess, but what we do know is that this brush fire certainly won’t be the last that plagues The Game’s home state.
Check out Chuck Taylor’s posts below and let us know if you think the Game might be on to something.
View this post on Instagram
#PrayForUs #Calabasas 🔥 power out, barely any phone service, neighbors gone (my good white people be outta there boy) 🚶🏼♂️💨 fuckin phone on 8% & this shit headed straight for us. I can’t abandon the fort tho !!!! Gotta hold it down #RNS [BUT AYE, YOU KNOW I’M SMART & ALWAYS LOOK AT THE ENTIRE PICTURE…. LOWKEY GOT A FEELING THIS FIRE WAS STARTED BY SOMEONE OR SOMEONE(S) TO DIVERT ATTENTION FROM THE MASS SHOOTING IN THOUSAND OAKS 2 DAYS AGO] #STAYWOKE
View this post on Instagram
By looking at pictures, news & video on the Internet of these 2 fires & their destruction, the city of Malibu seems to have got it the worst. I truly pray for those families affected there as well as others in surrounding cities who’ve lost their homes as well everything else. This is truly sad. Although my house & a few of my neighbors homes were spared thus far, some homes not far from mine were burned to the ground. Tomorrow’s wind is supposed to blow the flames back in our direction & truly I pray for all families & wish safety to everyone & the homes in its path 🙏🏾