The Game Takes To IG To Explain Why California Wildfires May Be Connected To The Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting

With conspiracy theories running rampant in the age of Trump, it looks like The Game has come up with one of his own.

While brush fires are nothing new in California, Chuck Taylor seems to believe that this latest one that’s engulfing the golden state was begun in order to distract everyone from the mass shooting that left 13 dead at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks last week (Nov. 7). Taking to his Instagram page with a video of the raging fire, Game captioned the post with:

#PrayForUs#Calabasas 🔥 power out, barely any phone service, neighbors gone (my good white people be outta there boy) 🚶🏼‍♂️💨 fuckin phone on 8% & this shit headed straight for us. I can’t abandon the fort tho !!!! Gotta hold it down #RNS[BUT AYE, YOU KNOW I’M SMART & ALWAYS LOOK AT THE ENTIRE PICTURE…. LOWKEY GOT A FEELING THIS FIRE WAS STARTED BY SOMEONE OR SOMEONE(S) TO DIVERT ATTENTION FROM THE MASS SHOOTING IN THOUSAND OAKS 2 DAYS AGO]#STAYWOKE.

Well, we guess anything’s possible.

Whether or not someone started a mass fire to take away attention from the mass murder committed by former Marine David Long is anyone’s guess, but what we do know is that this brush fire certainly won’t be the last that plagues The Game’s home state.

Check out Chuck Taylor’s posts below and let us know if you think the Game might be on to something.