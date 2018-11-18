Dallas Austin Reveals Kim Porter Inspired ‘Drumline’

The late Kim Porter touched more lives than we can imagine and the Hip-Hop world is still in mourning. Producer Dallas Austin paid homage to his childhood friend, and prom date, and offered up some history in the process.

“This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do,” wrote Austin on IG for the caption of their prom photo. “…my mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus …I have never known a life without Kim porter from kindergarten through all of our life long experiences in high school, having matching bmws or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody ..and we made it!!”

It also turns out the Austin and Porter’s relationship is what inspired the film Drumline, which starred Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana.

Say word? Austin added: “we were inseparable I feel like a part of my soul has has been taken away ..most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in ‘drumline’ as nick cannon played my character.”

Kim Porter was found dead in her home on Thursday (Nov. 15). Her exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Rest in power Kim Porter.