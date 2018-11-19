Sting Allegedly Threatening Lawsuit Over Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams”

Juice WRLD has a smash hit with his song “Lucid Dreams” which borrows musical elements from rocker Sting’s 1993 track “Shape Of My Heart.” It appears that Sting allegedly threatened legal action over the song despite giving his earlier blessings, but Juice WLRD isn’t too stressed.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the track’s producer, Nick Mira, fired off some missives towards Sting, including a not-so-polite “F*ck You” stance.

“F*ck @OfficialSting and his WHOLE team,” Mira tweeted over the weekend. “After taking 85% of Lucid Dreams (for interpolating Shape of My Heart, NOT EVEN sampling) he threatened to take us to court for trying to get any %. Sting ALSO flexed stealing our money and said it put his grandkids through college.”

Juice WRLD responded via Twitter with, “Lost millions made millions…the song impacted to many ppl in a good way for me to be upset over it. There’s always more money to be made and I will make it so.”

Check out the song in question, “Lucid Dreams” from Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance project below.

—

Photo: Getty