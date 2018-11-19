Proud Papa Stevie Wonder Sings Backup For His Son On ‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ [Video]

This past Sunday, Stevie Wonder‘s son Mandla Morris stunned while competing on the ballroom floor for Dancing With The Stars: Juniors. One of his best performances yet according to judge Adam Rippon, Morris was backed by his living legend dad who performed his classic song “Isn’t She Lovely.”

‘Well first it is so incredible to have the amazing Stevie Wonder performing tonight. I know if I had to do a performance with my dad on Dancing With The Stars it would not have looked like that,’ Rippon said, according to Daily Mail. In a really silly moment, a blind Stevie Wonder also commented “It looked good to me.”

On Sunday, competitors dedicated their performances to the important people in their lives, so naturally Mr. Wonder showed up for his mini-me. Altogether, Morris and dancing partner Brightyn Brems earned a total score of 27 out of 30. Watch the pair compete up top and tell us how you think they did.

Photo: Getty