You Care: Struggle Rapper Blac Chyna Endorsing $250 A Jar Skin Lightening Cream

$250 a jar? The finesse is real.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Struggle rapper and…who knows…Blac Chyna is now hawking skin lightening cream. For real, we couldn’t make this ish up if we really, really tried. 

We’ll let TMZ handle the details:

BC is partnering with Whitenicious by Dencia to roll out something called “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream.” It goes for $250 per jar, and the jar is studded with Swarovski crystals … so ya know it’s fancy.

The cream is being marketed to men and women of all skin types. Blac Chyna’s reps tell TMZ … BC’s been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector for a few years to deal with her hyperpigmentation.

We’re told Chyna felt this was a good deal for her because a lot of women of color suffer from skin issues. True enough, however, skin lightening products have also come under fire from critics who think they feed into a European beauty standard … aka “the lighter the better.”

1. Skin issues? Yeah, that’s it. #sarcasm

2. The product is called “Whitenicious.” The ancestors would be proud. Again, #sarcasm.

3. $250 a jar? Blac Chyna’s finesse game is supreme.

Photo: WENN.com

 

Blac Chyna

