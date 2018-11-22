Robert De Niro Splits From Wife Of 20 Years

It looks like Robert De Niro will now be a one-man show. The legendary thespian is rumored to be headed for a divorce.

According to Page Six the Analyze This actor has been separately living from his wife for the last couple of months. The gossip rag pointed to the fact he has been attending industry events sans his leading lady Grace Hightower. They also cited several anonymous sources that detailed their separation further. “De Niro and Grace are breaking up. He’s been at a few things since the very end of the summer without her — and rumor has it they are done.”

The exclusive report came as a shock to many as the couple had been married since 1997 after dating for almost a decade prior. This is not the first time divorce has come into play for New York City native though. In 1999 he filed for a dissolution of the marriage. Naturally the paperwork filings caused a custody battle over their son. A year later they canceled the proceedings and reunited.

De Niro and Hightower have two children together. It is not known if a prenuptial agreement is in place. If not we expect his rumored 300 million dollar fortune to be up for grabs.

Photo: Getty