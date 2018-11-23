Cam’ron Slanders Kanye “MAGA” West On New Diplomats Cut

Looks like Cam’ron‘s the latest rapper to take issue with Kanye West’s Make America Great Again attitude. After getting called out by the likes of Snoop Dogg and T.I., Yeezy seems to have another former Roc-A-Fella label mate on his ass.

On the new Dip Set cut “Intro: Stay Down,” the Harlem rapper takes the time to call out the Trumpian artist with some pointed bars in which he called Ye an “Uncle Tom” and questioned his self-diagnosis of being bipolar.

Dame Dash my man, he shootin’ and I’m bucking with him/They shootin’ at us? Shit, I’m ducking with him/But I had to be firm and tell ‘em that Kanye only fuck with you when on one else is fuckin’ with him/He told me he was bipolar (What n*gga?!)/I looked and said, “Bipolar?”/Don’t be ridiculous, he wasn’t in the mix with us/Bricks from Hamilton Terrace, he didn’t take the risk with us/Ain’t boil a coffee pot, ain’t open the barbershop

Where we sold hydro at, where we pissed off the cops/The ones in the Taurus, n*gga, he a tourist/Uncle Tom n*gga know nothin’ about this chorus.”

Well, then. Tell them how you really feel, b.

Also, remember when Beanie Sigel was getting at Kanye in the late 00’s and Yeezy famously stated he ain’t want it with Beans cause he was gangsta? We wonder how Kanye’s going to respond to Killa Cam’s jabs at him. If history is an indicator of coming events then we won’t hear a response from Ye… unless Cam disses Donald Trump then we might hear a furious Yeezus on the mic. We kid we kid.

Listen to the Diplomats latest cut below and peep Cam go for Ye’s Blackness on the third verse below.