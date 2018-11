Troy Ave Says NYPD Stopped His Weekend Show Due To Past Violence [Video]

Troy Ave is trying to get his career back on track but he’s claiming the NYPD is blocking him from getting a bag after forcing him to shut down show plans. Harry Powder says the cops stopped him from rocking a set at the Highline Ballroom over the weekend, but it seems like he’s plotting another strategy.

“NYPD SHUT DOWN MY NEW YORK CITY HIGHLINE BALLROOM PERFORMANCE AGAIN,” Troy ave wrote in a caption for a video. “IM SORRY YALL! ITA OUTTA MY CONTROL IM TRYNA EVERYTHING TO SHOW UP 4 YALL!”

He added, “AND THIS WHY I SAY THE STREETS IS A MYTH, I CANT CALL NOT 1 TRIPLE OG OF NOTHING IN THA HOOD TO USE THEY “JUICE” or STREET CRED TO OVERRIDE THIS ISSUE! ION KNOW WHAT TO DO! MAYBE ILL SUE NYC TAKE SOME OF THE [money] BUY A CLUB IN NEW JERSEY AND CHARTER BUS EVERYBODY IN FOR A FREE SHOW! SELF DEFENSE SHOULDN’T MAKE YOU A CRIMINIAL.”

Troy Ave was referencing the Irving Plaza shooting incident where he opened fire and accidentally shot himself. In the 2016 shooting, Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter was killed.

Photo: Getty