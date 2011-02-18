Drake Parties With Lebron James For All-Star Weekend [Photos]

While All-Star Weekend kicks off today in L.A., a number of celebrities have been spotted on the scene for the annual basketball celebration.

The latest celebs photographed at the festivities were Drake and Lebron James who were seen at the preview party for the basketball star’s ‘The Lebrons’ animated series.

Drake will lend his talents to the show when he makes a guest appearance as himelf after its March debut.

Check out more flicks of Drake and Bron below.

