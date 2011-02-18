Tru Life Offered Plea Deal That Comes With Ten Year Sentence

Former Jay-Z Associate Tru Life Offered Plea Deal In Murder Case

Flashback to the year 2005 and Robert Rosado aka Tru Life was on top of the world. His public beef with Mobb Deep and his anthem, “The New New York” landed him an audition and deal with Jay-Z’s Roc La Familia imprint.

Tru Life continued to stir up rap disputes with Dipset members during his time on the Roc. His authenticity may have been the double-edged sword resulting in him leaving the label, and now in 2011 facing serious jail time.

Nearly two years ago, a fight that started outside of a New York club, ended outside of a Murray Hill apartment building where Tru and his brother Marcus Rosado were involved in the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Christopher Guerrero.

A second man was severely wounded but survived. On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Linda Ford offered a plea deal that would waive the brothers’ rights to appeal and give Tru 10 years behind bars and Marcus 12.

They face second-degree murder, gang assault and assault charges. The 34-year-old rapper has yet to accept the offer and if he does not, he goes to trial along with his brother on March 1st.

Should Tru accept the plea and do the time or take it to trial and possibly get more years?