Ava DuVernay Signs $100M Deal With Warner Bros TV Group

Ava DuVernay has come a long way from her Hip-Hop roots to now becoming world-renowned as an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director. DuVernay has just signed a multi-year $100 million dollar deal with Warners Bros TV Group, which will see her developing ideas and programming across multiple genres.

Deadline exclusively reports:

The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director has signed a multi-year and multi-genre overall deal with the Peter Roth-run studio. It’s a big leap for a filmmaker primary known as a director — the sprawling WBTV production and development deal for DuVernay and her Forward Movement shingle covers drama and comedy series, documentaries, digital content, event projects and longer-form projects for broadcast and cable, premium cable, streaming services and other platforms.

It’s DuVernay’s first pact with any studio and is set to start in January. The deal is in the $100 million range, I’ve learned.

“I’ve had nothing but beautiful experiences working with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul,” DuVernay, also the Queen Sugar and Red Line EP, told Deadline today. “They love and support artists in wonderful and nourishing ways. They work within a traditional studio headed by Kevin Tsujihara that is stirring with untraditional energy and fresh protocols for intentional, inclusive image-making. Warner Bros is a terrific partner about matters of visibility and belonging for all kinds and cultures of people, which is our mission at Forward Movement. I couldn’t be happier to call Warner Bros TV my production home.”

Congrats go out to Ava DuVernay for this exciting new venture!

—

Photo: Getty