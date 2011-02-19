Jewish Rapper Matisyahu Calls Drake Out & Says His Jewish Is “Just A By-Product” [Video]

A week after Drake crowned himself as the “Best Jew To Ever To Do It”, Jewish rap-reggae musician Matisyahu has stepped forward to share his reaction to the proclamation.

Matis has decided to step forward after Drake’s recent comments in an interview with TMZ:

Sandy Koufax, Albert Einstein, Moses and now Drake?!? D*mn right. Would I get criticized for messing up the Canadian national anthem in public? Yes. [laughs] Because I’m a patriotic Canadian,” “Yeah, who’s a better Jew, me or TMZ creator Harvey Levin? I don’t know. I’m one of the best Jews to ever do it. Ever in life.

Matis told “The Jewish Daily:

“Drake is a pretty good man. He’s got his thing, but it’s different than what I do.” Continuing, he says of Drake: “He’s Jewish, but he’s not representing Judaism. “He happens to be Jewish just like Bob Dylan happened to be Jewish, but what I’m doing is really tapping into my roots and culture, and trying to blend that with the mainstream…Drake’s being Jewish is just a by-product.”

Although Matisyahu may be upset, Drake has shown nothing but praise to Matis show in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel below.

Peep the video and let us know do you think Matis is taking Drake’s comments too seriously, or is Drake milking his Jewish heritage for all its worth?