Lebron James’ Cartoon ‘The Lebrons’ To Star Niecey Nash, Drake [Video]

Niecey Nash and Drake To Star In Lebron James’ New Cartoon

“The LeBrons”, the new, original animated Web series soon-to-be-launched by LeBron James through his Spring Hill Productions and Believe Entertainment Group, has announced the all-star voice cast for the show that includes actress Niecy Nash and Young Money rapper Drake.

Niecy Nash, last seen on The Style Network’s home makeover show, “Clean House,” and as a celebrity correspondent for CBS’ “Entertainment Tonight” will be the voice of GLORIA, the mother figure of “The LeBrons.”

Speaking on her plans to work on the basketball star’s production, Nash released a statement saying

“When I was asked to be a part of this project I jumped at the chance! I’m a fan of LeBron’s and I was interested in seeing him in a different light, not to mention the fact my arm didn’t have to be twisted to play the only woman in a male dominated world! I love it!”

In addition to Nash, Grammy nominated artist Drake will be featured in an episode of “The LeBrons” as himself.

“The LeBrons” is described as “a family entertainment show” designed to provide positive messages to today’s youth and young adults and features four characters – KID, WISE, BUSINESS and ATHLETE – that were originally inspired from a series of Nike television commercials starring LeBron James.

The show is said to tackle a wide variety of subjects, including family, teamwork, friendship, giving back to the community, staying in school and staying out of trouble.

LeBron himself will be the voice of BUSINESS.

“The Lebrons” launches next month.

Check out King James talking his new cartoon below.