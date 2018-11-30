‘Desus & Mero’ To Make Its Debut On Showtime In February

The Internet community that has come to love the comedic duo of Desus and Mero were no doubt excited about their cable television come up with Showtime. Now, the hilarious compatriots will unveil their talents onto the world next February with Desus & Mero.

Deadline reports:

Longtime acquaintances Desus (real name Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their personalities. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, which wrapped its second season in June. The duo continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast.

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero will be executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.

The show hits airwaves on Feb. 12 at 11PM ET/PT and will air from their native New York.

Check out the duo’s trailer for the show below.

Photo: Getty