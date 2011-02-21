Diddy Hosts All-Star Party At Highlands Night Club [Photos/Video]

Diddy Hosts All-Star Party At Highlands Night Club

Diddy was in L.A. this weekend for the celebrity packed All-Star Weekend where the NBA’s West basketball team was victorious over The East.

The Ciroc Ambassador was spotted Saturday at Highlands Night Club in Hollywood where he opened with his verse on Waka Flocka’s “O Leh Do It.”

Diddy wasn’t alone however and brought out Nelly and comedian Cedric The Entertainer on stage.

Check out Diddy partying for All-Star Weekend courtesy of UrbanPartyLife below.

