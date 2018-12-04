Eddie Murphy Welcomes 10th Child, A Boy

Eddie Murphy is still out her procreating heavy. The renowned actor and comedian just welcome his 10th child, a boy named Max Charles Murphy.

Page Six confirmed that the little bundle of joy arrived Friday, Nov. 30 per his rep.

The mother is Murphy’s fiancee, Paige Butcher, and the child is their second together. Their first child, a girl named Izzy, was born in May 2016.

The new baby reportedly weighed in at 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

And yes, the kid’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s late, great brother Charlie Murphy, who passed away in 2017.

Congratulation to Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher.

