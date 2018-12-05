Bag Collection: Kevin Hart Will Host 91st Oscar Awards

Kevin Hart has been getting to multiple bags for several years now, and he’s continuing that trend well into 2018. It has been recently announced that Hart will serve as the host for the 91st Oscar Awards show.

THR reports:

“I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one,” the comedian wrote Tuesday afternoon in an Instagram post, adding, “now it’s time to rise to the occasion.”

The star is emceeing the event for the first time. First-time producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss will oversee the show, with Gigliotti serving as producer and Weiss on hand as co-producer and director.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had held talks with the comedian about hosting the February ceremony.

“I appreciate @TheAcademy for the opportunity,” wrote Hart in his post, adding, “For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to.”

The outlet adds that late night show host Jimmy Kimmel commanded the hosting duties for the past two awards, but declining ratings were reported for those events.

Check out Kevin Hart’s Instagram post about the upcoming 91st Oscar Awards below, which airs live on Feb. 24 next year in Los Angeles.

—

Photo: WENN