Diplomats Show Off Their Icy Jewelry Collection With ‘GQ’ [Video]

Whether you love or hate them the fact that The Diplomats set trends can’t be disputed. They recently showed off their precious metals to GQ.

Per Hype Beast the latest installment of On The Rocks the Harlem collective, sans Cam’ron took a moment to showcase their individual jewelry collections. Naturally the pieces were dripping with ice and uptown swag.

The segment is opened up with the Jim Jones detailing how the Dipset name came to be. “Diplomats was moving and grooving and one day we just started a chant… off the Master P chant ‘I’m a No Limit Solder I thought I told ya’. We started doing a Harlem world Diplomat chant just like that”.

As they continued to discuss their origins naturally the topic of their infamous bird logo came up and noticeably gummy Juelz Santana pulled out his diamond pendant. From there he goes on to floss an Audemars Piguet watch valued at a cool $45,000 dollars. He went on to admit some of his other timepieces are still in “police custody”. Also featured are various Cuban link bracelets, engagement rings and tennis chains.

When asked who they think is holding the best jewelry collection they unanimously crowned Gucci Mane as king. Jones though made it a point to give Oakland’s own Philthy Rich a respectable mention. You can view the video feature below.

Photo: Kedin Creative / Empire