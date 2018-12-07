Tis The Season: Tyler Perry Opens Up His Wallet & Pays Off $430,000 In Holiday Layaways

Christmas season can be rough on some families and Tyler Perry knows it. So he decided to spread some holiday cheer by opening up is wallet and blessing X-Mas unsuspecting shoppers.

Perry took his Twitter account to make the announcement paid off almost 1,500 people’s layaway fees spending $432,635 according to E! at two Georgia Walmart locations. In the video, he revealed he was trying to do his generous deed anonymously, but knowing nothing stays a secret stated:

“I was trying to do this anonymously. So I just wanted to go ahead and tell you, if you have a layaway at Walmart at 844 Cleveland Avenue in East Point, GA, in Atlanta, or if you have a layaway at the Walmart at 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, GA…if you have a layaway at either place and it was in there as of 9:30 this morning…I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas. So Merry Christmas to everybody.”

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018

Very dope. Those shoppers who have been blessed by Mr.Perry only have to pay one cent to pick up their items at the chosen Walmart locations.

“I know it’s hard times, a lot of people are struggling, and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this,” the filmmaker added. “So God bless you, go get your stuff, and Merry Christmas.”

In speaking with E!News, a spokesperson for Walmart had this to say about Perry putting on his Santa hat:

“Tyler Perry’s generous donation is making an unbelievable difference for so many families, and we can’t thank him enough for his kindness. The heartfelt excitement and joy we’re seeing from our customers as a result of his holiday gift has been touching.”

Salute to Tyler Perry, we hope others follow his lead as well.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty