Matt Barnes Gets Child Support Reduction, Still Hammering Out Details With Ex Gloria Govan

Matt Barnes has already claimed a manner of legal victory over his ex-wife Gloria Govan, and more good news for his side continue to pour in. A judge agreed to reduce Barnes’ $20,000 per month child support payments temporarily while the former couple works out details moving forward.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, the judge in the case between Barnes and “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan ruled in favor of the former NBA star on his request to lower support.

As we reported, Barnes was paying $20,000 per month to Govan for the ex-couple’s two sons, but Barnes claimed he couldn’t afford the hefty sum after retiring from professional basketball.

He had argued to lower the support to $7,500, which would make it only $3,750 per kid, and the judge agreed. Good news for Barnes, the judge signed off and gave him the exact amount he wanted.

The outlet adds that Barnes and his girlfriend, model Anansa Sims, welcomed a baby boy, Ashton, to the growing fold. Barnes and Govan are the parents of twin 10-year-old boys.

—

Photo: WENN