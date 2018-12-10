Monster Mayhem In New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer

There’s a new Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer out today (Dec. 10) and the gang is all here. That means King Ghidorah, Mothra and Rodan are in jeopardy of catching that fade.

Millie Bobbie Brown aka 11 from Stranger Things is on a HAM radio or something but that’s neither here nor there. The stars of this joint are the kaiju monsters and it seems humans are trying to ride with Godzilla, naturally.

If Godzilla and King Ghidora (the three-headed monster if you’re not familiar) running up on each other is any indication, they can take our money right now.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters May 31, 2019. Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Legendary