James Blake Previews Unreleased Collaboration With André 3000

For many Hip-Hoppers André 3000‘s one of those artists whose fans gobble up whatever material of his is released regardless of where it comes from. Well, James Blake just revealed an unreleased collaboration with the OG ATLien and from the sounds of it, 3 Stacks let off a hot clip!

During a show in Brooklyn recently, the British singer/producer debuted an never before heard collaboration with André 3000 and through the hard drums and deep bass you can hear Ice Cold’s flow decimate the airwaves much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. Real talk the whole song sounds like a hit waiting to drop.

Check out the joint below (Dré’s verse drops around the 7:40 mark) and let us know if you think Blake should officially release the record.