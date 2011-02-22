Birdman Tells Lil Kim To Fall Back And Don’t Worry About Nicki [Video]

Birdman in a recent interview with LosAngelesLeakers.com, discussed many different things happening in the Young Money camp.

This included Nicki Minaj going Platinum, Drake at the Grammys, and future projects coming out of the camp.

After discussing some of the recent accomplishments as well as what is next on the Young Money camp, the interviewer asked Baby what he thought of the ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim.

“I think Kim just need to do her and stop messing around with Nicki and do her own thing. We’ve always been focused on the music and Nicki is the hottest thing in the game, nothing is gonna change that!”

Although we agree that Kim needs to stop using Nicki for publicity, do you feel that Nicki is the “hottest thing” in the game?

Peep the full video interview below and let us know what you think.